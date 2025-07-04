Left Menu

People broke myth of changing govt every 5 years: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on completing 4 years in office

As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami completed four years in office, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the people broke the myth of changing the government every five years.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 10:27 IST
People broke myth of changing govt every 5 years: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on completing 4 years in office
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami completed four years in office, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the people broke the myth of changing the government every five years. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, CM Dhami said, "There was a myth in the state that whenever elections are held in five years, the government changes and this time the people of Uttarakhand broke that myth and created a new history and formed the government of Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of our Prime Minister Modi and we have constantly tried in these years to take the state forward."

Thanking PM Modi and the public for choosing him as the Chief Minister, he said, "I thank the Prime Minister and our leadership that a common worker like me was chosen for this responsibility about four years ago." He remembered taking over the office during the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the state government distributed aid worth Rs 1000 crore.

"At that time, the effect of COVID was not completely over, and it was a very challenging time. With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we tried to ensure that our businesses run well in the state. We gave packages to everyone at different levels, a total amount of about Rs 1000 crore was given," CM Dhami told ANI. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has been serving as the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand since 2021. He has represented the Champawat Assembly constituency in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly since 2022 and previously from Khatima from 2012 to 2022.

After he lost his seat in the 2022 elections, he was re-elected as Chief Minister by the BJP MLAs. He is the only Chief Minister of the state to have assumed a second consecutive term since its creation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025