Srinagar: Senior police officials distribute water among Shia mourners participating in Muharram procession

Senior police officials of the Jammu and Kashmir police distributed water bottles among the Shia mourners who participated in the Muharram procession on Friday. According to IGP Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, the J-K police and officials have made security-related arrangements to ensure that the "Azadars" do not face any kind of problem. He informed that traffic regulations were also imposed as the procession was being held in the main area of the city.

"For the 8th of Muharram, the Jammu and Kashmir police and civil authorities have made various security-related arrangements, ensuring that the Azadars visiting here do not face any problems. Apart from this, because a procession is taking place in the Main area, traffic advisories were also issued", VK Birdi told reporters. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police are in contact with the organisers and other officials to ensure all security and traffic arrangements are made for the Azadars and the public.

"Regarding the 10th of Muharram, in various locations, all the organisers, J&K Police, and the District Superintendent of Police are in contact to ensure the entire facility and all security and traffic arrangements are made for the Azadars and the public", VK Birdi said. People gathered in large numbers on the roads of Srinagar ahead of the traditional Muharram procession on Friday.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said, "This is the third consecutive year when Muharram is being observed. The District Administration has made all necessary arrangements for the 'azadaars'. Police arrangements have been made keeping safety and security in mind... I urge everyone to keep the procession limited to its religious significance... Amarnath Yatra is also going on simultaneously..." Muharram holds significant religious importance for Shia Muslims. In India, the 7-8 crore Shia Muslim community, along with people of different religions, participate in large processions and tazias. (ANI)

