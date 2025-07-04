Mizo groups meet NHIDCL executive director, raises concern about dilapidated highway

Four organisations have met National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) executive director Virendra Kumar Jakhar and expressed concerns about the dilapidated condition of a portion of NH-6/306.

NH-306 is the lifeline of Mizoram linking the state with Assam. A portion of the highway is called NH-6. All supplies that come from other states reach Mizoram through this highway.

Functionaries of the Mizoram Transformation Movement (MTM), Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ), Mizoram First (MF), and the Citizens Alliance for Truth and Social Justice (CATAJ) met Jakhar here on Thursday.

CESJ working chairman Vanramchhuangi said the delegation expressed deep concern regarding the hazardous state of the Sairang-Kawnpui sector of the highway, which has led to frequent accidents and traffic snarls, severely affecting movement and normal life in the northeastern state.

She claimed that Jakhar acknowledged the severity of the situation and informed the delegation about ongoing and planned corrective measures.

Jakhar informed the delegation that Khamrang-Kawnpui and Bilkhawthlir-Kolasib sectors on the Sairang-Vairengte route are currently under Mizoram PWD and the process of handing them over to the NHIDCL is on.

One of the key hurdles was the delay in tree felling, which is a necessary step before construction could begin, he said. Although the long-pending forest clearance has already been obtained, the responsibility for tree felling lies with the state forest department and NHIDCL is awaiting action from the department, Jakhar told the delegation. The Sairang-Kawnpui sector has been badly damaged by rains making trucks and other heavy vehicles unable to ply. Recently, a trucker association repaired the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch preventing oil tankers and trucks laden with essential items from plying on that portion.

