BJP legislator says banned gutka easily accessible in Maharashtra, slams FDA

BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute on Friday criticised the functioning of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), pointing to the easy accessibility of banned gutka and pan masala despite a statewide ban.

Pachpute, who represents the Shrigonda assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district, said people are consuming gutka and spitting even on the premises of the state legislature. If the ban cannot be enforced inside the legislature compound, what message will the rest of Maharashtra get, he wondered.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhan Bhavan after raising the issue in the assembly, he said, "If gutka is banned, then where is it coming from? I would urge the media to do a sting operation. Just look at the staircases and corners of the Vidhan Bhavan, you will see gutka and pan masala stains." Pachpute said that although the manufacture, distribution, sale, and promotion of gutka, pan masala and scented supari are banned in Maharashtra, the law is being violated with impunity. "Even inside government offices and corners of the Vidhan Bhavan, people continue to spit gutka. Some action should be taken. Everyone agrees it is harmful, but the law is not strictly implemented," he said.

Besides criticising the FDA, he also said that it lacks adequate manpower. "When I first raised the issue, the FDA had about 100 staffers. Now they have recruited 190 more. But that is still grossly inadequate," Pachpute said.

The MLA said the FDA has requested the General Administration Department to increase its sanctioned strength to 1,200 officers. "Without enough personnel, there can be no deterrence. Just like people jump traffic signals in the absence of police or CCTV, violators are freely selling banned products because there is no fear of enforcement," he said.

Pachpute said he had raised concerns during the March legislative session over adulterated paneer and synthetic cheese. While it elicited some prompt administrative response, similar urgency was missing in tackling the sale of banned tobacco products, he said.

The MLA also criticised celebrities for endorsing harmful products. "I specifically asked the minister whether any action would be taken against actors endorsing such products, misleading the youth. He assured the House of action, but nothing concrete has happened yet," said Pachpute.

Maharashtra had banned gutka earlier, but companies exploited legal loopholes to continue sales, he claimed.

Pachpute said he will write to the assembly speaker demanding checks on those entering the Vidhan Bhavan with banned tobacco products. "The issue is not just about health, it is about upholding the dignity of our institutions. If we cannot enforce a ban inside Vidhan Bhavan, what message are we sending to the rest of Maharashtra," he asked.

