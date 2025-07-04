DMart Q1 revenue up 16 pc to Rs 15,932 cr

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, has reported 16.2 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations at Rs 15,932.12 crore for June quarter FY26.

The company logged a revenue of Rs 13,711.87 crore in April-June period a a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a BSE filing.

The total number of stores as of June 2025 stood at 424.

In April-June FY24, revenue from operations was at Rs 11,584.44 crore.

The Damani family-promoted company said the revenue in June quarter FY26 is subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company.

DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)