YSRCP alleges Naidu govt for 'abandoning' mango farmers despite NDA alliance

YSRCP on Friday alleged that the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh ''abandoned the interests of mango farmers'' despite being part of the NDA alliance at the Centre.

Citing the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) implemented by the Congress-ruled Karnataka government for its mango farmers, the opposition party accused the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government of ''failing to take proactive steps'' to secure relief from the Centre.

''Despite being part of the NDA alliance, the TDP government has completely abandoned the interests of mango farmers and taken no meaningful steps to secure relief from the Centre,'' the YSRCP claimed in a post on 'X'.

Farmers are facing severe ''financial distress due to market collapse'', lack of Minimum Support Price (MSP), and the refusal of pulp factories to procure their produce, it added. The party pointed out that the union government has approved an MIS for Karnataka, enabling the procurement of up to 2.5 lakh tonnes of mangoes at Rs 1,616 per quintal. This timely intervention is expected to ease farmers' distress in Karnataka, the YSRCP observed.

''However, no such steps have been taken for Andhra Pradesh, where the situation is equally critical. The YSRCP strongly demands that similar support be extended to mango farmers in the state,'' it said.

The party urged the Centre to announce an MIS for the state and called on the TDP-led government to ''stop ignoring the suffering of farmers'' and act urgently to safeguard their livelihoods.

YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Bangarupalem market yard on July 9 to meet mango farmers.

On Thursday, Naidu urged mango farmers and pulp companies to work together to address the crisis. At a meeting with farmers from the undivided Chittoor district and representatives of pulp companies and processing units at his residence in Kuppam, Naidu directed companies to immediately purchase mangoes from farmers.

The government will also support the pulp industry and processing units, he assured, adding that an action plan will be prepared to ensure farmers do not face such issues in the future.

