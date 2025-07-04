BEML secures USD 6.23 million export orders for mining equipment from the CIS region

Left Menu

This marks another milestone in BEMLs strategic journey to expand its global footprint in mining and defence equipment exports, it said.According to a statement by BEML Ltd, the company has secured two distinct orders, including one from a CIS nation for the supply of 10 units of its heavy-duty bulldozers, specially engineered to perform in extreme cold climates with temperatures plunging as low as -50C.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:43 IST
BEML Ltd, a public sector undertaking, on Friday announced that it has secured two prestigious export orders with a combined value of USD 6.23 million from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, including Uzbekistan. This marks another milestone in BEML's strategic journey to expand its global footprint in mining and defence equipment exports, it said.

According to a statement by BEML Ltd, the company has secured two distinct orders, including one from a CIS nation for the supply of 10 units of its heavy-duty bulldozers, specially engineered to perform in extreme cold climates with temperatures plunging as low as -50°C. The second, maiden-order from Uzbekistan, includes the supply of one unit of the high-performance Motor Grader, essential for infrastructure development and road maintenance within mining operations.

"This is a significant win for BEML and a reflection of our growing global competitiveness. Our entry into the Uzbekistan market and continued success in the CIS region reaffirm our strategic vision to become a leading player in the international mining and defence markets. We remain committed to delivering technology-driven, reliable, and rugged equipment to meet the evolving demands of global customers,'' said Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director, BEML Ltd.

