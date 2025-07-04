Amit Shah inaugurates Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre in Pune

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the "Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre" built by Shri Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj in Pune, Maharashtra. On this occasion, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, and several other dignitaries were present, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a release. In his address, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said that the most beautiful building of the Gujarati community in the entire country is being constructed by the Poona Gujarati Samaj. He mentioned that when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had provided a grant of 5 crore rupees for all Gujarati community buildings. He further said that over the past 13 years, the Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj has worked collectively, contributing to the construction of this building with unity and without any disputes.

Amit Shah stated that the sacred city of Pune has, in a way, led the entire country in knowledge, penance, nationalism, social consciousness, and the freedom struggle. He noted that starting from Shivaji Maharaj against the Mughals, the tradition of the Peshwas began in this very city, contributing to the establishment of the Hindavi Empire. He further said that during the fight against the British, it was from here that Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Maharaj roared with slogans like "Swaraj is my birthright" and "British, go back," which quickly became a life mantra for the youth across the country. This sparked a rapid intensification of the freedom movement, ultimately leading to India's independence under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership. Shah emphasized that this sacred city has preserved and enriched its Vedas, Upanishads, history, literature, and art. He added that, on the other hand, this very city of Maharashtra has also advanced the pace of social change. Union Home Minister said that on this sacred land, a facility for the entire community has been established with modern construction, spanning 2.5 lakh square feet, at a cost of approximately 300 crore rupees. He emphasized that only when the leadership of a community works in unison can a leadership emerge that carries forward the work done by previous generations.

Amit Shah stated that the Shri Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj has been working unitedly with the community in Pune for 112 years since 1913. He remarked that wherever a Gujarati goes in any state, they do not merely persevere but become an integral part of that society, contributing to its progress. He noted that wherever Gujaratis have gone in the world, they have elevated the name of Gujarat and have never been embroiled in any kind of disputes. He added that this is precisely why, from 1913 to 2025, the 113-year remarkable journey of this community has culminated in the creation of this unique building.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has undergone a profound transformation over the past 11 years. He highlighted that until 2014, there were around 20,000 villages in the country without electricity poles, and by 2016, Prime Minister Modi successfully ensured electricity reached these 20,000 villages. He further noted that there were 15 crore households without toilets, and today, there is not a single household in the country without a toilet. The Modi government is providing free medical treatment up to 5 lakh rupees to millions of poor people, and approximately 80 crore people are receiving 5 kilos of free ration per person per month through the efforts of the Modi government. Amit Shah stated that Prime Minister Modi has resolved many of the country's problems over the past 11 years. He highlighted that on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Modi abolished Article 370 in Kashmir. Similarly, a grand Ram Temple has been built in Ayodhya, and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has also been established under PM Modi's leadership. He noted that India's Chandrayaan mission reached the south pole of the moon, and the landing site was named Shivshakti Point. He added that hosting the Olympics in India in 2036 was once unthinkable, but India will host the Olympics in 2036 and will also rank among the top 10 countries in the medal tally. He mentioned that 11 years ago, India's economy was the 11th largest in the world, and today it is the fourth largest. Shah said that India is progressing as the fintech capital of the world, leads globally in per capita data consumption, and is the second-largest mobile manufacturing country. In the startup sector, Indian youth rank second globally, India is third in renewable energy, and fourth in the Global Firepower Index. He emphasized that over the past 11 years, Prime Minister Modi has nearly eliminated terrorism, Naxalism, and violence in the Northeast. He reiterated that by March 31, 2026, four-decade-old Naxalism will be completely eradicated from the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is rapidly progressing on the path of development. He said that when the country celebrates the centenary of its independence in 2047, India will stand at the forefront in every field globally, and the foundation for this is being laid today. He added that over the past 11 years, Modi ji has worked on building systems in the country, and it is on the foundation of these systems that the vision of a great India in 2047 will be realized. Amit Shah stated that the newly constructed Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre has a library with 5,000 books. He requested all members of the Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj to contribute by purchasing two books each for the library, which would increase the collection to 15,000 books. He emphasized that we must instill in our children the habit of reading and learning about history. (ANI)

