Market Shockwaves: Retail Investors Face Uncertainty Amid Trading Firm Scandal

Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, warns of potential impacts on retail trading following allegations of market manipulation by Jane Street, a major proprietary trading firm. The firm, contributing significantly to trading volumes, faces severe penalties. Kamath criticizes U.S. market practices, praising Indian regulators for stricter compliance measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:23 IST
Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha, has issued a stark warning about potential repercussions for retail traders following allegations against proprietary trading firm Jane Street. The New York-based hedge fund, instrumental in nearly 50% of options trading volumes, has been accused of market manipulation and is under scrutiny by regulators.

This investigation could negatively impact exchanges and brokers if Jane Street, a significant contributor to trading activities, withdraws from the market. Kamath expressed concerns over the dependency on such firms and lauded India's regulatory framework for its vigilance.

The market regulator has imposed substantial fines on Jane Street, uncovering significant profit gains from questionable trading practices. Kamath criticized the leniency of the U.S. regulatory system, emphasizing the need for robust oversight to protect retail investors.

