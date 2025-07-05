Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Factory Blast Claims 10 Lives

A devastating explosion has rocked a firecracker factory in Chinnakamanpatti near Sattur, elevating the death toll to 10, as confirmed by the Virudhunagar district administration. The tragedy struck on July 1 at the licensed unit operated by Kamal Kumar of Gokulesh Fireworks.

The incident initially claimed nine victims, but the toll increased when 28-year-old Azhagu Raja succumbed to 100 percent burn injuries at Madurai Government Hospital. The district administration confirmed this grim development, noting that the young man had been battling severe injuries before his death.

Authorities are currently probing the cause of the explosion that led to this devastating outcome. Further details are eagerly awaited as the investigation unfolds to understand the nature of the incident that has left the community in shock. (ANI)

