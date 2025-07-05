Left Menu

JashPure: Forest Gold Set to Conquer Global Markets

JashPure, a brand of natural forest-based products created by Jashpur district's tribal women, will now expand its reach both nationally and internationally. The Chhattisgarh government supports this women-led initiative, aligning it with the Vocal for Local campaign to boost production and global presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:44 IST
JashPure: Forest Gold Set to Conquer Global Markets
Tribal women-led JashPure brand from Chhattisgarh set for national and global markets (Photo/Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JashPure, a distinctive brand of forest-based food products crafted by tribal women from the remote Jashpur district, is poised to break regional confines and establish a presence on national and international stages. The Chhattisgarh government, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has formally transferred the brand's trademark to the Department of Industries, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local campaign. This move aims to enhance production, branding, and broadening its global reach.

The enterprise, more than just a label, stands as a beacon of women's entrepreneurship grounded in traditional knowledge. Managed by Jashpur's tribal women, it focuses on producing natural, preservative-free food products that foster sustainable development and provide livelihoods. JashPure is dedicated to processing Chhattisgarh's rich agricultural and forest resources into commercially viable foods, all packaged in eco-friendly materials, capturing the essence of local heritage.

Featuring products like Mahua Nectar and Ragi Mahua Laddus, JashPure's range transcends traditional boundaries with health-focused offerings. The brand's success underscores a model of women's economic empowerment, as over 90% of its workforce are tribal women handling production and packaging. Their work, now seen across stores nationwide, tells a story of resilience and commitment, earning acclaim at World Food India 2024. A strategic partnership with Rare Planet will further expand their market reach, initially through five major airport stores. This initiative aims to reposition mahua as a 'Forest Gold,' beneficial for both the product's image and the economic prospects of local producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025