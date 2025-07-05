JashPure: Forest Gold Set to Conquer Global Markets

JashPure, a distinctive brand of forest-based food products crafted by tribal women from the remote Jashpur district, is poised to break regional confines and establish a presence on national and international stages. The Chhattisgarh government, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has formally transferred the brand's trademark to the Department of Industries, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local campaign. This move aims to enhance production, branding, and broadening its global reach.

The enterprise, more than just a label, stands as a beacon of women's entrepreneurship grounded in traditional knowledge. Managed by Jashpur's tribal women, it focuses on producing natural, preservative-free food products that foster sustainable development and provide livelihoods. JashPure is dedicated to processing Chhattisgarh's rich agricultural and forest resources into commercially viable foods, all packaged in eco-friendly materials, capturing the essence of local heritage.

Featuring products like Mahua Nectar and Ragi Mahua Laddus, JashPure's range transcends traditional boundaries with health-focused offerings. The brand's success underscores a model of women's economic empowerment, as over 90% of its workforce are tribal women handling production and packaging. Their work, now seen across stores nationwide, tells a story of resilience and commitment, earning acclaim at World Food India 2024. A strategic partnership with Rare Planet will further expand their market reach, initially through five major airport stores. This initiative aims to reposition mahua as a 'Forest Gold,' beneficial for both the product's image and the economic prospects of local producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)