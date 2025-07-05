Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes: A Spiritual Journey Across Borders

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the first group of pilgrims for the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Tanakpur, marking the official commencement of this sacred journey. The pilgrims arrived in Tanakpur late Friday and were greeted by the Chief Minister at the Tourist Rest House (TRC), where he personally interacted with them, offering best wishes for their spiritual pilgrimage.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami emphasized the precautions taken to ensure a safe journey, acknowledging the challenges such as landslides and inclement weather conditions along the route. Yet, he assured that all necessary measures were in place for a smooth experience. "Despite the difficulties, the state government's arrangements allow for a positive atmosphere filled with enthusiasm among the devotees," he stated.

The yatra's restart holds significant international and cultural implications, as highlighted by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur during the flag-off ceremony. Governor Mathur expressed pride in the revival of the pilgrimage, facilitated through the cooperation between India and China. Before departure, he interacted with the pilgrims, offering his wishes and acknowledging the efforts of the Sikkim Government, ITBP, and Indian Army in ensuring the journey's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)