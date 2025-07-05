Left Menu

Cracking Down on Unsafe Helmets: A Nationwide Initiative

The Indian government's Department of Consumer Affairs and BIS are urging consumers to use only BIS-certified helmets and enforcing strict measures against non-compliant sales. A nationwide campaign targets helmet manufacturers and retailers, with significant seizures and legal actions taken to uphold road safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a decisive call for enhanced road safety, the Department of Consumer Affairs in India, along with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), urges the public to use only BIS-certified helmets. Amid rising concerns over helmet quality, the government is doubling down on enforcement, targeting non-compliant manufacturers and sellers.

Currently, 176 manufacturers hold valid BIS licenses for helmets, but numerous roadside vendors offer uncertified products, posing substantial risks to riders. To combat this menace, BIS has ramped up factory and market surveillances, executing over 500 helmet tests and dozens of enforcement actions, including significant seizures in Delhi and across India.

The Department has mobilized District Collectors and District Magistrates to lead campaigns ensuring adherence to the Quality Control Order, evidenced by successful campaigns and roadshows in regions like Delhi NCR and Chennai. Amplified through multimedia efforts and the BIS Care App, these initiatives aim to educate consumers while promoting high-standard safety gear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

