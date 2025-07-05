Protecting Borders and Wildlife: Meghalaya Forest Department's Initiative

The Meghalaya Forest Department recently hosted an outreach program for the 193rd Border Security Force (BSF) Battalion at Ranikor, Gumaghat Border Outpost, situated along the Indo-Bangla border in South-West Khasi Hills district. The program aimed to educate BSF personnel on safely managing encounters with wild elephants and combatting various forms of wildlife crime, including trends in illegal wildlife trafficking.

A team from Aaranyak participated as resource persons. Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar and Abhijit Baruah from Aaranyak's Elephant Research and Conservation Division delivered educational talks, imparting crucial knowledge about Asian elephants' behavior to help BSF personnel avoid potentially dangerous confrontations.

Wild elephants crossing the border often present hazards to the BSF, prompting the need for such initiatives. Dr Jimmy Borah of Aaranyak's Legal and Advocacy Division led discussions focusing on wildlife crime and illicit trade prevalent in border areas, providing insights into crime trends, enforcement challenges, and preventive strategies. The session, attended by 33 BSF personnel, emphasized collaborative efforts with Sankupar Kharsyntiew, a Forest Range Officer, advocating for joint strategies like patrolling alongside the BSF, a sentiment echoed by Inspector Shravan Kumar and program overseer Joseph Sawkmie.

