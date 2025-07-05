Petronas Kicks Off Offshore Drilling in Suriname
Petronas is set to commence drilling on Sunday for the first of three wells in Suriname's offshore Block 52. Partnering with Noble Corp, the company aims to discover new oil reserves. The drilling initiative received approval from Suriname's National Environmental Authority last June.
Petronas is set to begin drilling operations on Sunday, targeting the first of three wells off the coast of Suriname, according to Staatsolie's announcement on Saturday.
The state-owned company has contracted Noble Corp to execute the drilling, utilizing the Noble Developer platform, which reached Surinamese territory in early July.
Suriname's National Environmental Authority approved the drilling programme in June, paving the way for this exploration campaign in the country's Block 52.
