Punjab Police Shatters Cross-Border Narcotics Ring

The Counter-Intelligence unit of the Punjab Police in Amritsar has dismantled a sophisticated narcotics smuggling network with links to Pakistan, announced officials on Saturday. The operation led to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of 5 kg of heroin.

According to police, the arrested individuals are Resham Singh and Gurpinder Singh, both residents of Dhanoe Kalan, as well as Rooppreet Singh and Shubhkar Manjit Singh, residents of Sehnewali. In addition to the heroin, law enforcement impounded a vehicle and motorcycle used in the transport of the illicit substances.

Preliminary investigations by DGP Gaurav Yadav have disclosed that the accused were following instructions from a Pakistan-based smuggler named Kaka, who utilized drones to send narcotics across the border. Authorities arrested the suspects on a road between Attari and Pull Kanjari, intercepting them before they could deliver the goods. Ongoing investigations may lead to further arrests.

