Assam CM Boosts BTR Development: Fast-Tracking Welfare Schemes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma embarked on a focused visit to Baksa district on Saturday, aiming to boost development efforts in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and ensure swift execution of government welfare schemes. Following his review meetings in Udalguri and Tamulpur, Sarma engaged in discussions at the Mushalpur District Election Officer's office, targeting five key welfare initiatives.

The review meeting, attended by BTR officials, departmental heads, and senior Assam Government officers, featured a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the implementation and progress of schemes such as Orunodoi 3.0, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom, Eti Koli Duti Paat, and Ration Card distribution. Sarma emphasized that Orunodoi 3.0 had already benefited 46,998 individuals in Baksa and Manas constituencies, with plans to expand support to 59,000 people in its new phase.

During the session, Sarma instructed relevant departments to adhere to set deadlines, anticipating scheme benefit disbursal to commence in September. He resolved to finalize the beneficiary list by July's end. Sarma also reviewed Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan, announcing Rs 2 lakh financial aid to 1,200 youths, with a portion already receiving initial payments and loans through MUDRA Yojana. Furthermore, he urged strengthening banking ties to facilitate scheme success and examined 'Eti Koli Duti Paat' implementation, involving tea estate workers' Aadhaar enrollment.

Consulting progress under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Sarma noted the completion of the third re-verification phase and urged wrapping up remaining tasks by July. Discussions on the Ration Card scheme highlighted support for the economically disadvantaged, with plans to broaden coverage to an additional 4,000 beneficiaries in Baksa and Manas. In a subsequent media briefing, Sarma asserted that these welfare efforts aim to uplift 1.80 lakh families in Baksa district and highlighted advancement on Asom Mala projects.

Post-meeting, Sarma engaged with local organizations and individuals, addressing diverse concerns. He underscored the regained peace in BTR through collaborative governance and envisioned the region's prosperous development trajectory over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)