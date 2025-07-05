Chhattisgarh Tackles Fertilizer Shortage with Innovative Solutions

Chhattisgarh is proactively addressing an impending fertilizer shortage in the region by supplying alternative options such as Nano DAP, made available at cooperative society outlets. This was confirmed by a state official on Saturday.

In light of the demand for chemical fertilizers during the Kharif season, the state government is closely monitoring the supply chain to ensure ample availability. Despite a shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP), alternative fertilizers such as NPK, Super Phosphate, and Nano DAP are being offered. Currently, 12.27 lakh metric tonnes of various fertilizers are stocked for timely distribution to farmers.

To meet the demands, the state has revised its fertilizer distribution goals for the season, now totaling 17.18 lakh metric tonnes inclusive of urea, DAP, NPK, potash, and super phosphate. Due to national reductions in DAP imports, the supply of alternative fertilizers has been bolstered, ensuring that farmers have the necessary resources for the Kharif season.

