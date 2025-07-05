Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Tackles Fertilizer Shortage with Innovative Solutions

Chhattisgarh is addressing a fertilizer shortage by providing alternative options like Nano DAP through cooperative outlets. The government monitors the supply, storing 12.27 lakh metric tonnes and planning distribution for the Kharif season. Targets have increased due to DAP shortages, with a total targeted distribution of 17.18 lakh metric tonnes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh is proactively addressing an impending fertilizer shortage in the region by supplying alternative options such as Nano DAP, made available at cooperative society outlets. This was confirmed by a state official on Saturday.

In light of the demand for chemical fertilizers during the Kharif season, the state government is closely monitoring the supply chain to ensure ample availability. Despite a shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP), alternative fertilizers such as NPK, Super Phosphate, and Nano DAP are being offered. Currently, 12.27 lakh metric tonnes of various fertilizers are stocked for timely distribution to farmers.

To meet the demands, the state has revised its fertilizer distribution goals for the season, now totaling 17.18 lakh metric tonnes inclusive of urea, DAP, NPK, potash, and super phosphate. Due to national reductions in DAP imports, the supply of alternative fertilizers has been bolstered, ensuring that farmers have the necessary resources for the Kharif season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

