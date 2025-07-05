Himachal Pradesh's Crisis Management Amid Monsoon Devastation

In response to the ongoing monsoon devastation in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued directives for Mandi district to expedite relief and rescue operations, ensuring aid swiftly reaches those in dire need. The CM is personally supervising the efforts, promising comprehensive state government support to the affected regions.

According to a state government spokesperson, the administration has so far distributed 1,317 food kits, each containing essential supplies, to disaster-hit families across multiple areas, including Thunag, Janjehli, Bagsaid, Dharampur, and Chauntra. Additional supplies have also been dispatched to high-need zones within the Seraj assembly constituency.

Latest data shows that the cumulative death toll in this season has reached 75, attributed to both weather-triggered incidents and accidents. An alarming report released by the State Emergency Operations Centre outlines extensive injuries and infrastructure damages, pushing loss estimates to Rs 541.09 crore. The region grapples with both the human and fiscal impacts of nature's fury during this crisis period.

(With inputs from agencies.)