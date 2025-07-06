Adani Group Launches Second NCD Public Issue with Competitive Yields

In a significant move, Adani Enterprises Ltd. has announced the launch of its second public issue of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) valued at Rs 1,000 crore. Offering an impressive annual yield of up to 9.30%, the issue is set to open on July 9, 2025, and conclude on July 22, 2025, as per the company's statement.

This latest issuance underscores Adani's commitment to fostering retail participation in long-term infrastructure projects. The debut NCD offering, backed by a strong market response and subsequent credit rating upgrade, led to notable capital appreciation for debt investors, reflecting AEL's financial resilience and solid performance.

With a minimum application size of Rs 10,000, the NCDs are available in multiple tenors and a range of interest payment options. The venture, led by esteemed financial managers, presents a robust opportunity for individuals seeking stable fixed-income investments amid a softer interest rate climate.

