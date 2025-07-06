Gold's Volatile Ride: Riding the Waves of Policy and Tariff Uncertainty

Gold prices are anticipated to become increasingly volatile in the coming weeks as investors focus on pivotal global developments, according to analysts. Elements such as the July 9 tariff deadline and signals from major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, are expected to heavily influence gold's immediate future.

The suspension of tariffs imposed by former President Trump on imports from several nations, among them India, concludes on July 9. This restoration of a 26% additional duty revives concerns among traders and stakeholders.

Central to investors' watchlist is the anticipated release of the US Fed's FOMC meeting minutes. Analysts believe that fiscal deficit issues and potential tariff decisions might further impact gold's market performance, despite recent gains in precious metal futures and steady support from a weakening US dollar and geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)