Gold's Volatile Ride: Riding the Waves of Policy and Tariff Uncertainty

Gold prices are set to experience significant volatility due to several global factors. Key influences include tariff deadlines, central bank policy signals, and macroeconomic data. Amidst geopolitical tensions and changes in monetary policy, investors are closely monitoring these developments to anticipate future movements in the gold market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices are anticipated to become increasingly volatile in the coming weeks as investors focus on pivotal global developments, according to analysts. Elements such as the July 9 tariff deadline and signals from major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, are expected to heavily influence gold's immediate future.

The suspension of tariffs imposed by former President Trump on imports from several nations, among them India, concludes on July 9. This restoration of a 26% additional duty revives concerns among traders and stakeholders.

Central to investors' watchlist is the anticipated release of the US Fed's FOMC meeting minutes. Analysts believe that fiscal deficit issues and potential tariff decisions might further impact gold's market performance, despite recent gains in precious metal futures and steady support from a weakening US dollar and geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

