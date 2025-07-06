Innovative Cow Protection Scheme Fuels Rural Economy in Uttar Pradesh
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to launch Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana, a scheme linking cow protection and rural self-reliance. Farmers can adopt up to four cattle, build sheds, and install biogas units to promote clean energy. This aims to boost organic farming, bio-fertiliser production, and offer income and employment opportunities.
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to unveil a groundbreaking scheme, the Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana, which links cow protection with rural self-reliance.
Farmers will have the opportunity to adopt up to four cattle, with sheds built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. Small biogas units will also be installed to promote clean energy, per an official statement released on Sunday.
This innovative cow-centric model seeks to invigorate the rural economy by advocating organic farming, bio-fertiliser production, and clean energy, while creating reliable income and employment avenues, particularly for women self-help groups and rural youth, the statement added. Dr Anurag Srivastava confirmed the scheme's blueprint is ready for implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
