The Urgency of Accelerating Clean Energy Transitions

The transition to renewable energy is underway but at a slower pace than desired, according to Ita Kettleborough, director of the Energy Transitions Commission. Despite 'remarkable cost declines' in clean energy generation, fossil fuel use persists, leading to record-breaking emissions.

The United Kingdom-based think tank focuses on economic growth and climate change mitigation and is collaborating with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to expand clean electricity use in India's agriculture sector. A 2025 analysis by the Energy Institute highlights the slow pace, with fossil fuel use still growing as renewable energy rises.

The Global Carbon Project warns that the atmospheric concentration of CO2 is projected to reach unprecedented levels by 2025. Urgent expansion of renewable energy is needed to avoid severe climate impacts, as global carbon emissions are projected to increase by 1.1% in 2025.