Left Menu

The Urgency of Accelerating Clean Energy Transitions

The transition to renewable electricity is progressing but not rapidly enough, despite significant cost reductions in clean energy. Fossil fuel use remains high, contributing to rising carbon emissions. The Energy Transitions Commission emphasizes the urgent need to accelerate renewable energy expansion to combat climate change effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:01 IST
The Urgency of Accelerating Clean Energy Transitions
  • Country:
  • India

The transition to renewable energy is underway but at a slower pace than desired, according to Ita Kettleborough, director of the Energy Transitions Commission. Despite 'remarkable cost declines' in clean energy generation, fossil fuel use persists, leading to record-breaking emissions.

The United Kingdom-based think tank focuses on economic growth and climate change mitigation and is collaborating with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to expand clean electricity use in India's agriculture sector. A 2025 analysis by the Energy Institute highlights the slow pace, with fossil fuel use still growing as renewable energy rises.

The Global Carbon Project warns that the atmospheric concentration of CO2 is projected to reach unprecedented levels by 2025. Urgent expansion of renewable energy is needed to avoid severe climate impacts, as global carbon emissions are projected to increase by 1.1% in 2025.

TRENDING

1
Thar Driver Arrested After Petrol Theft Attempt in Noida

Thar Driver Arrested After Petrol Theft Attempt in Noida

 India
2
Kejriwal's Acquittal Sparks Legal Rethink in India

Kejriwal's Acquittal Sparks Legal Rethink in India

 India
3
Will Jacks Anticipates Thrilling T20 World Cup Semifinal Showdown

Will Jacks Anticipates Thrilling T20 World Cup Semifinal Showdown

 Sri Lanka
4
Court Discharge Sparks Political Tensions: Kejriwal's Temple Visit and BJP's Rebuttal

Court Discharge Sparks Political Tensions: Kejriwal's Temple Visit and BJP's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026