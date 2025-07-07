Left Menu

OPEC+ Boosts Output: Oil Prices Take a Hit

Oil prices fell over 1% after OPEC+ announced a larger-than-expected August output increase, sparking worries about oversupply. Brent crude futures dropped to $67.50, while West Texas Intermediate crude was down at $65.68. The decision reflects a competitive drive for market share amidst steady global economic prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 06:01 IST
OPEC+ Boosts Output: Oil Prices Take a Hit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices declined by more than 1% Monday as OPEC+ surprised markets by increasing output beyond expectations for August, leading to concerns about potential oversupply.

Brent crude futures decreased by 80 cents to $67.50 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $1.32 to $65.68. OPEC+ agreed to raise production by 548,000 barrels per day in August, raising competition and impacting prices.

The increment marks a shift from previous monthly increases and is part of an effort to utilize steady economic conditions and favorable market fundamentals. However, the anticipated increase has been largely sourced from Saudi Arabia, reinforcing confidence in oil demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025