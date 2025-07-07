Left Menu

Heavy Rains and Landslides in Uttarakhand: Alerts and Disruptions

Uttarakhand faces severe rainfall and landslide threats, prompting high-alert warnings for multiple districts. The Kedarnath Yatra is halted due to unsafe conditions. Authorities conduct surveys and enhance response efforts amid disrupted connectivity. The temple remains a pivotal religious site despite weather challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:28 IST
Heavy Rains and Landslides in Uttarakhand: Alerts and Disruptions
Rains in Rudraprayag (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall struck Rudraprayag district on Monday morning, adhering to alerts from both the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The State Emergency Operations Centre in Uttarakhand issued a high-alert landslide warning for Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts.

Alerts, dated July 6, highlighted potential landslides on July 7 and 8, impacting several subdivisions. The Rudraprayag Police shared updates on X, indicating a pronounced risk of landslides in key districts. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag.

In response, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami surveyed disaster-affected areas along the Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi. Heavy rainfall had washed away parts of the national highway, affecting access to the pilgrimage site. Concurrently, the Kedarnath Dham Yatra was paused after a landslide compromised safety near Gaurikund.

The pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham has seen increased interest, attributed to enhanced facilities. Authorities are taking additional security and medical precautions to safeguard pilgrims at the high-altitude location.

Kedarnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, stands at over 11,000 feet and is significant for devotees. Despite adverse weather, it opened for the 2025 Yatra on May 2, continuing to draw large numbers.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025