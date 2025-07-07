Heavy Rains and Landslides in Uttarakhand: Alerts and Disruptions

Heavy rainfall struck Rudraprayag district on Monday morning, adhering to alerts from both the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The State Emergency Operations Centre in Uttarakhand issued a high-alert landslide warning for Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts.

Alerts, dated July 6, highlighted potential landslides on July 7 and 8, impacting several subdivisions. The Rudraprayag Police shared updates on X, indicating a pronounced risk of landslides in key districts. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag.

In response, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami surveyed disaster-affected areas along the Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi. Heavy rainfall had washed away parts of the national highway, affecting access to the pilgrimage site. Concurrently, the Kedarnath Dham Yatra was paused after a landslide compromised safety near Gaurikund.

The pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham has seen increased interest, attributed to enhanced facilities. Authorities are taking additional security and medical precautions to safeguard pilgrims at the high-altitude location.

Kedarnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, stands at over 11,000 feet and is significant for devotees. Despite adverse weather, it opened for the 2025 Yatra on May 2, continuing to draw large numbers.