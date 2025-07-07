Police Encounters in Uttar Pradesh: Clash with Crime

In a daring encounter, Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended three armed miscreants in Kareli, Prayagraj, on Monday. The confrontation resulted in one suspect being injured, now receiving medical care. According to authorities, the trio attempted to evade a checkpoint, provoking a pursuit and exchange of gunfire with police.

Prayagraj's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abhijeet Kumar, stated that the chase began when the suspects breached a checkpoint near Saidpur Chowki. The men, traveling on a motorcycle, fired at police officers, who retaliated to overpower and capture them. Further actions are anticipated as investigations continue.

In a parallel incident on June 30 in Ghaziabad, a robbery suspect was wounded during a shootout. Police intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Diamond Tiraha, which led to a confrontation when the suspect attempted to escape, leading to a gun battle in which the suspect was shot in the leg.

(With inputs from agencies.)