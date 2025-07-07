Left Menu

Police Encounters in Uttar Pradesh: Clash with Crime

In Uttar Pradesh, police engaged with miscreants in two separate encounters. The first incident in Kareli involved three men on a bike who attempted to flee and fired at police, leading to their capture after a shootout. In another encounter, a man was injured during a robbery probe in Ghaziabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:32 IST
Police Encounters in Uttar Pradesh: Clash with Crime
ACP Abhijeet Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring encounter, Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended three armed miscreants in Kareli, Prayagraj, on Monday. The confrontation resulted in one suspect being injured, now receiving medical care. According to authorities, the trio attempted to evade a checkpoint, provoking a pursuit and exchange of gunfire with police.

Prayagraj's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abhijeet Kumar, stated that the chase began when the suspects breached a checkpoint near Saidpur Chowki. The men, traveling on a motorcycle, fired at police officers, who retaliated to overpower and capture them. Further actions are anticipated as investigations continue.

In a parallel incident on June 30 in Ghaziabad, a robbery suspect was wounded during a shootout. Police intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Diamond Tiraha, which led to a confrontation when the suspect attempted to escape, leading to a gun battle in which the suspect was shot in the leg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025