Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs 43.11 Lakh in Ghaziabad Accident Case

The Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded Rs 43.11 lakh to the family of Chand Kishore, who died in a Ghaziabad road accident in June 2022. Presiding Officer Mukesh Kumar found the truck driver guilty of negligent driving, leading to the accident and injury of Kishore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant ruling, the Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 43.11 lakh in compensation to the family of 35-year-old Chand Kishore, who lost his life in a tragic road accident last year. The accident occurred in June 2022 in Ghaziabad, when Kishore's car collided with an overloaded truck.

The tribunal, led by Presiding Officer Mukesh Kumar, confirmed that the accident was a result of rash and negligent driving by the truck driver. It happened near Vijay Nagar Choraha after the truck applied sudden brakes, causing grievous injuries to Kishore, who was later declared dead at the hospital.

In its detailed order, the tribunal emphasized that the investigation substantiated the offense of rash driving by the truck driver. As a result, the truck's insurer has been directed to pay the substantial compensation to Kishore's bereaved family, addressing their tragic loss and suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

