Pankaj Tripathi Stars in ECI's Campaign for Bihar Voter Roll Revision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rolled out a fresh campaign to mobilize voter registration efforts in Bihar, featuring Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi. In a newly released video, Tripathi emphasizes the importance of participation, declaring, "While we can't stop people from thinking, we can certainly strive to change your minds."

Highlighting the ease of the registration process, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Patna released a post on social media platform X, advising citizens on the necessary steps. The post read, "To vote, fill out the form. Bihar Special Intensive Revision, 2025. Simply attach any 1 of the 11 documents, and complete the enumeration form to join the voter list. Use the QR code for online submission."

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) progresses smoothly with robust public cooperation, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stressed the revisions' importance, citing extensive meetings with political parties dissatisfied with current electoral roll conditions. As of Sunday, 21.46% of enumeration forms from nearly 7.90 crore electors have been received.

(With inputs from agencies.)