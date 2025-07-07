Left Menu

Ukraine's Controversial Strategic Shift: Embracing Mines Amid Conflict

Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy supports Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention in favor of deploying anti-personnel mines amid Russian advances. Despite personal injuries from mines, he argues it's a necessary tactic as Ukraine faces challenges in securing munitions. Critics warn of civilian risks, but some see strategic benefits.

Updated: 07-07-2025 11:34 IST
Oleksiy

In a controversial strategic shift, Ukraine has announced its withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel mines. This decision, supported by soldiers like Oleksiy, comes as Ukraine grapples with difficult challenges on the battlefield, including a shortage of munitions and mounting Russian advances.

Critics, including international rights groups, have warned that the move could have severe implications for civilians, who often bear the brunt of mine warfare. Nonetheless, some military analysts argue that the use of mines could be a crucial defensive measure as Ukraine faces Russian tactics that penetrate traditional defense lines.

While Ukraine's decision raises ethical questions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other officials maintain that strategic advantages could outweigh potential risks. The debate continues as parliament considers approval, with both supporters and opponents watching closely the potential development and deployment of mines by Ukrainian forces.

