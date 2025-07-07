India Aims to Double Maize Production by 2047

India is setting an ambitious target to more than double its maize production to 86 million tonnes by the year 2047, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Monday. Currently, India's maize output stands at 42.3 million tonnes.

At the 11th maize summit organized by industry body FICCI, Chouhan stressed the importance of developing high-yielding seed varieties with improved starch content to meet these goals. He further highlighted that increasing exports and enhancing maize-based products' utility are key strategies.

Moreover, Chouhan called on states like Punjab and Haryana to diversify away from traditional paddy cultivation towards maize. He also advocated for strict action against substandard seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, emphasizing the need for a robust policy framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)