Rahul Gandhi Blasts Modi Government Over Market Manipulation Concerns

Rahul Gandhi accuses Narendra Modi's government of enabling market manipulation benefiting the rich, while ordinary investors suffer in the F&O market. SEBI admitted manipulation by Jane Street Group, raising questions about potential neglect and corruption. Market watchdogs are under scrutiny following massive gains by Jane Street.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a scathing accusation, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is complicit in financial manipulations benefiting the wealthy elite. Addressing the troubling issues in the futures and options market, Gandhi highlighted how ordinary investors are at a significant disadvantage.

Gandhi's criticisms were supported by recent findings from SEBI, which identified manipulative activities by the hedge fund Jane Street. The regulatory body imposed penalties and sanctions, further intensifying concerns about oversight in financial markets.

Drawing attention to the silence of regulatory bodies and government, Gandhi urged for accountability and transparency. He demanded answers regarding the alleged corruption and manipulation in the market, underlining his prediction of loopholes in the F&O market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

