Rahul Gandhi Blasts Modi Government Over Market Manipulation Concerns

In a scathing accusation, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is complicit in financial manipulations benefiting the wealthy elite. Addressing the troubling issues in the futures and options market, Gandhi highlighted how ordinary investors are at a significant disadvantage.

Gandhi's criticisms were supported by recent findings from SEBI, which identified manipulative activities by the hedge fund Jane Street. The regulatory body imposed penalties and sanctions, further intensifying concerns about oversight in financial markets.

Drawing attention to the silence of regulatory bodies and government, Gandhi urged for accountability and transparency. He demanded answers regarding the alleged corruption and manipulation in the market, underlining his prediction of loopholes in the F&O market.

(With inputs from agencies.)