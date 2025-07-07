Rajasthan's Mining Sector: Balancing Growth and Sustainability

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted on Monday the central government's extensive reforms over the last 11 years, aimed at boosting the mining sector while balancing development, public welfare, and environmental protection.

During a ceremony honoring top-rated mines organized by the Indian Bureau of Mines, Reddy stated that governmental policies have invigorated the mining industry and protected local communities and workers. He stressed the importance of technology in fostering sustainable mining.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma underscored the critical need for equilibrium between mining and environmental conservation, citing a 24% increase in the state's royalty collection. He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to supporting the industry with transparent processes and stringent action against illegal mining.