U.S. Trade Uncertainty Casts Shadow on Global Markets

Stocks fluctuated on Monday, while the U.S. dollar hovered near multi-year lows as uncertainty loomed over global markets. U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of impending tariff revisions has left investors cautious.

While the United States is on the brink of finalizing several trade agreements, details remain elusive. Investors are wary, as Trump warned of potential higher tariffs from August 1. This apprehension was reflected as S&P 500 futures fell by 0.3% and Nasdaq futures slid by 0.45% in early European trading.

Analysts indicate that the market has become more accustomed to volatility in U.S. trade policy under the Trump administration, yet uncertainty remains. "Episodes of market volatility are anticipated," said Citigroup's Scott Chronert. Meanwhile, safe-haven Treasury yields have dipped, and major currencies experienced mixed reactions.

