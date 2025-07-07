Strengthening Tides: Japanese Vessel Docks in Chennai, Boosting Indo-Pacific Bond

The Japan Coast Guard ship, Itsukushima, has anchored at Chennai port as part of its Global Ocean Voyage Training, according to an official statement from the Indian Coast Guard.

This visit underscores the enduring partnership between the respective coast guards of India and Japan, emphasizing their strategic alliance in the crucial Indo-Pacific region. Such collaboration seeks to improve interoperability between the two reputed maritime forces, as highlighted by authorities.

Following a traditional Indian ceremonial reception at the port, the Itsukushima crew, led by Captain Naoki Mizoguchi, will engage in a week-long series of professional and cultural events. Activities include official courtesy meetings, reciprocal ship tours, joint training, and interactive sessions aimed at mutual cooperation and understanding.

Prominent among these engagements is the JCG delegation, spearheaded by Vice Admiral Hiroaki Kaosue, set to meet Director General Paramesh Sivamani of the Indian Coast Guard. Bilateral dialogues are planned with additional sessions involving other senior officials, culminating in professional and cultural exchanges that incorporate joint yoga and sports activities by July 12.

Subsequent to the Chennai visit, Itsukushima is scheduled to engage in a joint sea exercise, 'Exercise Jaa Mata', with the Indian Coast Guard, concentrated on operational synergy and sea coordination. Additionally, four Indian Coast Guard officers will join Itsukushima as Sea Riders en route to Singapore, bolstering camaraderie and professional dialogue.

This visit reinforces the longstanding partnership rooted in a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) from 2006, aligning under India's SAGAR vision and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, reiterating both nations' shared commitment to a Free, Open, and Inclusive Indo-Pacific.

