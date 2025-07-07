Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Response in AAP Office Rent Dispute

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to respond to a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenging a rent demand notice for its previous party office at Vithalbhai Patel House. Justice Sachin Datta asked for the Centre's reply within two weeks, scheduling the next hearing for July 22.

During a court session, AAP requested a stay on a June 20 notice. The Centre's counsel assured the court that no immediate action would occur, explaining that the notification was routine under the Public Premises Act.

AAP's main complaint, which surfaced in May, accused the Directorate of Estates of cancelling its office allotment without proper notice or hearing, effective September 14, 2024. AAP claims this understated action violates legal principles and has requested the court to stop further billing and assess the grounds for the rent demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)