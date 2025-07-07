Left Menu

Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Response in AAP Office Rent Dispute

The Delhi High Court has requested the Centre to respond to AAP's plea against a rent demand for its former office in Vithalbhai Patel House. AAP contests the office cancellation as unjust, alleging arbitrary action by the Directorate of Estates. The issue is set for a hearing on July 22.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to respond to a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenging a rent demand notice for its previous party office at Vithalbhai Patel House. Justice Sachin Datta asked for the Centre's reply within two weeks, scheduling the next hearing for July 22.

During a court session, AAP requested a stay on a June 20 notice. The Centre's counsel assured the court that no immediate action would occur, explaining that the notification was routine under the Public Premises Act.

AAP's main complaint, which surfaced in May, accused the Directorate of Estates of cancelling its office allotment without proper notice or hearing, effective September 14, 2024. AAP claims this understated action violates legal principles and has requested the court to stop further billing and assess the grounds for the rent demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

