Student's Nightmare: The Violent Kidnap and Assault in Bengaluru

A college student in Bengaluru named Kushal was kidnapped and assaulted by eight individuals after a breakup with a minor girl. The assailants filmed the attack, which has gained media attention. The accused have been arrested and later released on bail.

Updated: 07-07-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident emanating from the outskirts of Bengaluru, a college student identified as Kushal faced a brutal assault following his kidnapping by a group of eight individuals. This alarming event unfolded on June 30 in Nelamangala taluk, as reported by the local police on Monday.

Kushal, who had been in a past relationship with a minor girl from the area, found himself in troubling circumstances after alleged obscene messages were reportedly sent to the girl post-breakup. Attempts to "resolve the matter amicably" by her friends led to this horrifying act.

The assailants, upon capturing Kushal, transported him to a remote location where he was stripped and violently attacked. This distressing incident was filmed, with the footage later surfacing on social media, further amplifying public concern. Notably, the accused have been arrested but were subsequently released on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

