Delhi Minister Accuses Khalistani Leader of Being ISI-Funded: Sparks Controversy
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accuses Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of being funded by Pakistan's ISI. Sirsa discusses Sikh community welfare, protests during a US visit, and BJP's efforts to address illegal immigration while criticizing Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has stirred controversy by labeling Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as a 'Pakistani agent' allegedly funded by Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI). In a candid interview with ANI, the BJP leader also delved into various government initiatives aimed at the welfare of the Sikh community.
Addressing a range of issues, including the government's decision to pause CAQM directives concerning end-of-life vehicles, Sirsa emphasized that Pannun thrives on media coverage of his often incendiary remarks, which he asserts don't hold much weight. 'He is a Pakistani agent and ISI funds him,' claimed Sirsa, who further accused Pakistan Embassy of financing protests against the Indian government during his official visit to the U.S. as a Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee office-bearer.
Declaring Pannun a 'designated individual terrorist,' Sirsa debunked claims regarding BJP's lack of Sikh community support. Citing his electoral success in a Sikh-majority constituency, Sirsa also took a jab at Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and criticized their perceived inaction against illegal immigrants. Additionally, he reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to tackling corruption and ensuring justice in ongoing legal cases involving prominent AAP leaders.
