BRICS: A Beacon for Inclusive Multilateralism
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlights BRICS as crucial for advancing inclusive multilateralism amid a crisis in global institutions. Speaking in Brazil, she emphasized India's resilience and strategic policy responses to trade restrictions, while advocating for BRICS to lead in cooperation and sustainable development.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has underscored the pivotal role of BRICS in promoting inclusive multilateralism at a time when global institutions struggle with legitimacy and representation crises.
Addressing the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Rio de Janeiro, she praised India's resilience through robust domestic demand and effective macroeconomic strategies.
She called for BRICS to spearhead cooperation, advocate for credible reforms, and bolster the voice of the global South, stressing that South-South cooperation is essential for achieving climate and development targets.
