Left Menu

RSS Concludes Influential Pracharak Meet with Global and Local Focus

The RSS All India Pracharak Meeting concluded in Delhi, focusing on its centenary celebrations and addressing pertinent national and international issues. Topics included religious tensions in Canada and the US, the situation in Manipur, and social harmony in India. Key leaders spearheaded the discussions, seeking social unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:40 IST
RSS Concludes Influential Pracharak Meet with Global and Local Focus
Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wrapped up its three-day All India Pracharak Meeting in Delhi, bringing critical national and global issues to the forefront while planning for its centenary celebrations.

Beyond internal RSS programs, attendees discussed attacks on Hindu temples overseas and the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. Other pressing concerns, such as illegal immigration and religious conversions, were also addressed.

The meeting delved into peace efforts in violence-hit Manipur, border state challenges, and the impact of Indo-Pak tensions. With input from regional pracharaks, the gathering emphasized fostering social harmony amidst political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025