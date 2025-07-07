RSS Concludes Influential Pracharak Meet with Global and Local Focus
The RSS All India Pracharak Meeting concluded in Delhi, focusing on its centenary celebrations and addressing pertinent national and international issues. Topics included religious tensions in Canada and the US, the situation in Manipur, and social harmony in India. Key leaders spearheaded the discussions, seeking social unity.
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wrapped up its three-day All India Pracharak Meeting in Delhi, bringing critical national and global issues to the forefront while planning for its centenary celebrations.
Beyond internal RSS programs, attendees discussed attacks on Hindu temples overseas and the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. Other pressing concerns, such as illegal immigration and religious conversions, were also addressed.
The meeting delved into peace efforts in violence-hit Manipur, border state challenges, and the impact of Indo-Pak tensions. With input from regional pracharaks, the gathering emphasized fostering social harmony amidst political divides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
