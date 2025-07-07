Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Himachal Pradesh Faces Tragic Losses and Devastation

Intense monsoon activity in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in 14 deaths and 28 missing persons over six days. Mandi district is the hardest hit, with flash floods and landslides causing extensive infrastructure damage. Rescue operations, involving multiple agencies, are ongoing amid warnings of continued severe weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:06 IST
Water level in Beas River increases due to heavy rainfall in Mandi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a severe blow to Himachal Pradesh, 14 lives have been lost and 28 individuals remain missing as relentless monsoon rains wreak havoc across the state. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, the majority of fatalities have resulted from weather-induced disasters such as cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods, with Mandi district identified as the worst affected area.

As confirmed by officials, the recent six-day monsoon spell has left the state with devastating impacts: 14 deaths, 28 missing persons, and five injuries. The inundations have destroyed hundreds of homes and critical infrastructure. Rescue operations are mobilized, involving the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Army, and ITBP across Mandi's most affected subdivisions including Thunag, Gohar, and Karsog.

Meanwhile, the rising waters of the Beas River necessitated evacuations from high-risk areas, notably from Pandoh market. Additional efforts are in play to trace missing individuals, with drone teams surveying affected regions. Authorities warn of persistent rainfall and advise vigilance among residents in vulnerable zones as emergency services maintain high alert status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

