STF Cracks Down on Gudumba Operations in Major Raid

In a coordinated raid, STF Team B, along with other enforcement agencies, targeted illicit liquor production in Thorrur, seizing contraband and arresting six individuals in a significant blow to local Gudumba operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:31 IST
STF Team conducted raids in Telangana's Thorrur (Photo/PRO, Excise Telangana). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move against illegal liquor production, the Special Task Force (STF) Team B has conducted significant raids on Gudumba operations within the Thorrur station limits. This operation, executed in partnership with SHO Thorrur, DTF Mahabubabad, and AC Enforcement Warangal, spanned multiple locations in the Marripeda Mandal region.

Authorities revealed that the synchronized raids targeted areas including Bothasala Thanda, Thopla Thanda, Amudhala Gadda Thanda, Jandala Thanda, and Mula Marri Thanda. The operation led to the confiscation of 33 litres of illicit liquor, 600 litres of fake juice wash, 150 kg of black jaggery, 10 kg of alum, and the seizure of a mobile phone.

The enforcement team successfully apprehended six individuals and registered six cases. The case documents have been forwarded to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Thorrur for further investigation, marking a crucial step in combating local illicit liquor activities.

