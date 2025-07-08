Canada Tightens Belt: Ministries Ordered to Identify Savings
Canada's finance minister has directed all ministries to identify savings, assess program spending, and reduce work duplication. Ministries must find up to 15% savings over three years, reallocating funds to priority projects. This is part of a broader strategy to balance the budget by 2028-29 amid growing fiscal pressures.
Canada is tightening its fiscal belt as Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne urges government ministries to identify and generate savings. In letters co-signed with Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali, Champagne outlined a push for financial discipline, requiring ministries to assess and trim program spending, eliminate duplication, and redirect funds toward key priorities.
Amidst ambitious spending promises from Prime Minister Mark Carney, including new investments in defense and housing, the government faces pressure to address its mounting deficit. Economists warn that without considerable savings or significant economic growth, the rising spending may lead to persistent fiscal shortfalls. The strategy involves spending less while amplifying investment in crucial areas.
The Globe and Mail reported that ministries are tasked with identifying incremental savings reaching up to 15% by 2027-28, with immediate savings targets beginning at 7.5%. The finance ministry is gearing up for its upcoming budget presentation in early October, as it continues to refine Canada's fiscal strategy in response to ongoing economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
