Edappadi K Palaniswami Rallies Support: Campaigns for 2026 Tamil Nadu Election

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami engaged in a direct dialogue with morning walkers at Coimbatore's Race Course trail on Tuesday. This engagement formed part of his ongoing campaign efforts for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, under the banner, 'Let's Protect the People, Let's Save Tamil Nadu.'

Highlighting regional grievances, Palaniswami condemned the deteriorating law and order situation under the ruling DMK regime, suggesting that there is rising public dissatisfaction. Speaking to ANI, he said, 'We are receiving a good response from the people here. The law and order situation in the state is poor under the DMK government.'

In view of consolidating opposition forces, Palaniswami reinforced AIADMK's call for a coalition of like-minded parties, aimed at dislodging the incumbent government. Advocating unity, he expressed willingness to partner with parties like actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, despite its reservations about ties with the BJP. Palaniswami remains optimistic about AIADMK's chances of regaining power in the 2026 elections.