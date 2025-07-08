Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Rainy Chaos: Cloudburst, Landslides, and Washed-Away Bridges

A cloudburst near Mukh village, Uttarakhand prompted an SDRF team deployment. The IMD warned of heavy rainfall for four days across several districts. A landslide alert was issued, and a bridge on the highway to Yamunotri was destroyed. Chief Minister Dhami surveyed the affected sites, ensuring government response.

In a concerning development, a cloudburst occurred near Mukh village in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reported the incident on Tuesday, emphasizing that, thankfully, there were no fatalities. A team was dispatched to evaluate the circumstances, ensuring prompt action and support in the affected region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert over the weekend, cautioning residents of Uttarakhand about upcoming weather challenges. Specifically, areas like Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar, Dehradun, and Rudraprayag were highlighted for their risk of significant rainfall over the next four days, urging locals and authorities to remain vigilant.

Concerns rise as the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) also flagged a high-alert warning about potential landslides in four districts, including Chamoli. Meanwhile, a bridge on the national highway leading to Yamunotri was devastated by excessive rain, further challenging connectivity to the pilgrimage route. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, conducted an aerial survey, assessing damage and ensuring state support for affected areas.

