Adani Power Strengthens Position with 600 MW Acquisition
Adani Power Ltd finalized its acquisition of the 600 MW Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd, enhancing its operational capacity to 18,150 MW. The acquisition through the insolvency route cost Rs 4,000 crore. Aiming for 30,670 MW by 2030, the company is focused on expanding its power generation portfolio.
Adani Power Ltd has successfully completed the acquisition of the 600 megawatt Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd, signaling a significant step in its capacity-building agenda. The acquisition, finalized for Rs 4,000 crore through the insolvency route, was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in June 2025.
With this addition, Adani Power's operating capacity has surged to 18,150 MW. The company is ambitiously working towards achieving a total capacity of 30,670 MW by the years 2029-30. Efforts to expand are evident with ongoing projects in both brownfield and greenfield sectors, featuring significant developments in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh.
CEO SB Khyalia emphasized the company's commitment to contributing to India's 'Electricity for All' initiative by ensuring a steady supply of reliable and affordable base-load power. Adani Power, a major player in the Adani portfolio, continues to lead as India's largest private thermal power generator, also venturing into solar energy production.
