Solar Power Surge: How Free Electricity Transforms Lives in Dhamtari

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making waves across India, notably transforming lives in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. The program, which offers free electricity via solar rooftop systems, is proving to be a crucial lifeline for families seeking economic relief and environmental sustainability. Families like the Sonkars from Gokulpur Ward have embraced this scheme, negotiating initial hurdles to reap substantial benefits.

The head of the Sonkar household, S.R. Sonkar, reported a dramatic change in their utility expenses following the solar panel installation. For their spacious residence, which includes multiple electrical appliances, zero monthly electricity bills are now a stunning reality. This was a significant reduction from the previous outlay of ₹2,000 monthly. Additionally, excess generated power has earned them a ₹3,000 credit with the electricity department, facilitated by a system costing ₹1.85 lakh with substantial government subsidies reducing their financial burden.

This grassroots success story is sparking interest among local residents, including Laxmidhar Diwan, who are now looking to follow suit. The district administration, led by Dhamtari District Collector Abhinash Mishra, reports over 4,000 applications for the Yojana, emphasizing the project's rapid implementation and the sustainability it promises. As more households explore this path, the scheme continues to gain traction, inspiring a shift towards solar energy and enhanced sustainability across communities.