Teen Injured in Azadpur Shooting as Police Hunt Armed Assailants

A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting near Azadpur Terminal. Police confirmed an investigation is underway. The victim's mother, Neetu, witnessed the attack by three youths. An FIR has been registered, and a search operation is ongoing for the suspects involved in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:56 IST
Delhi Police logo (Photo/Official handle of Delhi police on platform X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy named Aryan was injured in a shooting incident that occurred near Azadpur Terminal in Delhi on Monday night. The attack happened around 10 pm in the Adarsh Nagar Police Station area, as confirmed by the Delhi Police.

According to Neetu, Aryan's mother and an eyewitness, three armed youths suddenly arrived and began firing. The incident took place on the footpath near the Foot Overbridge, opposite the main gate of MCD Colony, Azadpur. Neetu, Aryan, and two others were present at the time. The attackers were identified as Laddu, Shamsher, and Shanu from Jahangirpuri.

Aryan sustained two bullet injuries and was taken to the Trauma Centre. An FIR has been lodged under the Arms Act, and the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory were deployed to the scene. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have launched a search to locate the suspects.

In another case, two criminals involved in a murder case in Rohtak were injured during an encounter with Delhi Police in Narela. The suspects, who fired at the police when asked to surrender, were shot in the legs and subsequently hospitalized for questioning.

