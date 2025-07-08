Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra CM's Silence on BJP MP's Controversial Remarks

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed surprise over the silence of Maharashtra's leadership concerning BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on the Marathi-Hindi language issue. Raut urged Hindi-speaking leaders to condemn Dubey's comments while criticizing CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde for their inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:44 IST
Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra CM's Silence on BJP MP's Controversial Remarks
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising twist of political discourse, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has called out Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet for their silence regarding BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's incendiary remarks on the Marathi-Hindi language issue. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Raut expressed shock at what he perceives as a lack of action from the state's top leaders.

Raut, known for his fiery rhetoric, directly appealed to Hindi-speaking leaders to denounce Dubey's statements, questioning their allegiance to Maharashtra. He criticized CM Fadnavis for his silence, asserting he has no right to invoke revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray while remaining passive. The Shiv Sena MP also took a swipe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, suggesting he should resign.

The controversy stems from a heated exchange between Nishikant Dubey and Raj Thackeray over the latter's controversial directives to his party workers. Dubey's remarks challenging the economic contributions of Maharashtra further fueled the political firestorm. In response, CM Fadnavis clarified that Dubey's comments were targeted at specific organizations, though he did not fully endorse them, emphasizing Maharashtra's pivotal role in India's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025