Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra CM's Silence on BJP MP's Controversial Remarks

In a surprising twist of political discourse, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has called out Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet for their silence regarding BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's incendiary remarks on the Marathi-Hindi language issue. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Raut expressed shock at what he perceives as a lack of action from the state's top leaders.

Raut, known for his fiery rhetoric, directly appealed to Hindi-speaking leaders to denounce Dubey's statements, questioning their allegiance to Maharashtra. He criticized CM Fadnavis for his silence, asserting he has no right to invoke revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray while remaining passive. The Shiv Sena MP also took a swipe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, suggesting he should resign.

The controversy stems from a heated exchange between Nishikant Dubey and Raj Thackeray over the latter's controversial directives to his party workers. Dubey's remarks challenging the economic contributions of Maharashtra further fueled the political firestorm. In response, CM Fadnavis clarified that Dubey's comments were targeted at specific organizations, though he did not fully endorse them, emphasizing Maharashtra's pivotal role in India's growth.

