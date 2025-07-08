Trade Deadline Prolonged: Uncertainty Lingers

The prolonged deadline for negotiating tariff rates by the Trump administration is causing instability, according to the executive director of the United Nations trade agency. On Tuesday, the matter was addressed in Geneva.

Pamela Coke-Hamilton, head of the International Trade Centre, communicated that this decision amplifies uncertainty in long-term investment and business contracts.

Experts express concerns over the ramifications of this move, which might further destabilize global trade dynamics amidst such policy adjustments.

