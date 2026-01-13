Left Menu

Justice Department's Jack Smith to Testify on Trump Probes

Jack Smith, Former Justice Department special counsel, is scheduled to publicly testify regarding his investigations into Donald Trump, which resulted in two indictments. These instances involve classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Smith previously testified privately, now ready to discuss in a public hearing.

Jack Smith, Former Justice Department special counsel, is preparing to testify publicly next week about his investigations into former President Donald Trump, investigations which led to two significant indictments.

Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed during an interview on Fox News Channel that Smith is scheduled to appear before the committee on January 22. This was later confirmed by a spokesman for Smith.

Smith had previously provided his testimony behind closed doors, where he indicated that the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, would not have occurred without Trump's involvement. He spearheaded probes into Trump's handling of classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, with both investigations leading to indictments before being dropped following Trump's re-election.

