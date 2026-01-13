Justice Department's Jack Smith to Testify on Trump Probes

Jack Smith, Former Justice Department special counsel, is preparing to testify publicly next week about his investigations into former President Donald Trump, investigations which led to two significant indictments.

Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed during an interview on Fox News Channel that Smith is scheduled to appear before the committee on January 22. This was later confirmed by a spokesman for Smith.

Smith had previously provided his testimony behind closed doors, where he indicated that the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, would not have occurred without Trump's involvement. He spearheaded probes into Trump's handling of classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, with both investigations leading to indictments before being dropped following Trump's re-election.

